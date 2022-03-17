2023: Labour mobilises workers for active political participation

…moves to reclaim Labour Party

Following the failure of Nigerian political class to ensure a purposeful leadership in the country, the leadership of organised labour has commenced the process of mobilising Nigerian workers and the masses for active participation in future politics.

The decision was taken at the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria Political Roundtable held in Abuja recently. In a communique made available to New Telegraph, the President of the TUC-Nigeria, Comrade Quadri Olaleye, warned about the danger of workers staying away from politics, stressing that the Congress’s leadership had resolved not to waste the opportunity provided in a liberal democracy again. He declared the readi-ness of his leadership to mobilise members of TUC, Nigerian workers and masses in general from the grassroots to change the political leadership narrative in Nigeria for transformative governance and social justice.

The roundtable with the theme, “The Role of Organised Labour in Promoting Participatory Democracy and Good Governance in Nigeria: Perspectives on 2023 General Elections,” had in attendance a former Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega; a retired Professor of Botany from Obafemi Awolowo University; Prof. Omotoye Olorode; Deputy President of NLC, Comrade Najeem Yasin; the Secretary General of Federation of Informal Workers of Nigeria (FIWON), Comrade Gbenga Komolafe, and President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba (represented), and members of civil society organisations.

