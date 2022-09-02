2023: Labour Party inaugurates 11-member diaspora committee

The Labour Party (LP), yesterday, inaugurated an 11-member Committee to coordinate the activities of its Diaspora chapters ahead of the party’s preparations towards full-fledged electioneering for the 2023 general elections. National Chairman of the Party, Comrade Julius Abure, while performing the inauguration ceremony at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, said, the action was in recognition of the critical role diasporan Nigerians have played and are still playing in improving democracy back home.

Comrade Abure, however, expressed sadness that Nigerian youths today have been robbed of decent role models capable of infusing patriotic zeal strong enough to engender positive change in the polity. He emphasized that the good news is that the presidential candidate of the party, Mr. Peter Obi, has joined the presidential race and is prepared to bridge that gap by serving as a positive role model for Nigerian youths. Chairman of the Diaspora Committee, Hon Chibuike O. Amadichi, who spoke on behalf of other committee members, pledged that himself and his colleagues will justify the confidence reposed in them by the party.

