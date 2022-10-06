News

2023: Labour Party’ll win Ebonyi – Nkwegu

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

The Ebonyi State governorship candidate of Labour Party, Chief Edward Nkwegu, yesterday boasted that the party will win the state in next year’s general election. He said the party has a formidable structure across the state that can give it victory in the 2023 general election.

Nkwegu spoke in Abakaliki during a reception organized by his supporters on arrival from Abuja after the Appeal Court judgement which declared him as the authentic governorship candidate of the party for the state. He expressed optimism that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conduct credible elections in 2023. Nkwegu said: “Labour Party has structure from federal to state, from state to ward and from ward to polling unit. So, there is a structure that can deliver the candidates of the party in the general election and above all, structure is human beings and not brooms or umbrellas.”

 

Our Reporters

