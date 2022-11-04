2023: Lagos APC inaugurates 163-member Campaign Council

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated its campaign council to midwife the party’s victory in the 2023 general election. Inaugurating the council at the party’s secretariat yesterday, the State Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, announced that Senator Ganiyu Solomon is the Director General of the campaign council. Ojelabi said Hon. Fouad Oki will serve as the Secretary of the council.

He said the council will serve for the presidential, governorship and legislative elections in the state. On his part, the Director General of the campaign council, Senator Solomon thanked the party for entrusting them to carry out the tack of ensuring APC victory in Lagos State. He said the party has taken a step of faith to have a responsible and responsive leadership in the country.

