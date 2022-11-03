Politics

2023: Lagos APC inaugurates163-member Campaign Council

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated its campaign council to midwife the party’s victory in the 2023 general election.

Inaugurating the council at the party’s secretariat, the state chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, announced that Senator Ganiyu Solomon is the Director General of the campaign council.

Ojelabi said Hon. Fouad Oki will serve as the Secretary of the council. He said the council will serve for the presidential, governorship and legislative elections in the state.

The state chairman said members of the council were carefully selected owing to their individual abilities and the believe that they will collectively as a council deliver the state to the party.

 

