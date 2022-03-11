News

2023: Lagos APC members declare support for Osinbajo

A broad coalition, including members of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has declared support for Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo as their preferred successorto President MuhammaduBuhariin2023. Declaring their intention under the umbrella body of ‘Osinbajo Global Movement Coalition’ at a meeting in Lagos, the group said the Vice President has demonstrated his capacity to address the country’s lingering problems, especially in the areas of security and the economy. In a statement, Coordinatorof Democratic Reformers in Lagos, Dada Adetigba, urgedthepartytodeliverthe Osinbajo candidacy. The group also expressed readiness to invest personal resources in the goal of persuading the Vice President to formally join the race and the prosecution of his campaign in all the 36 states of the country.

 

