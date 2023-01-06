2023: Lagos APC-PCC seeks Christians’ support for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC), Lagos State chapter, has engaged the Christian leaders in the state to sensitize them on the need for them to support the party during the 2023 general elections. The Directorate of Religion Affairs of the council, yesterday, gath-ered the members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State to explain to them the reason why they should support the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
Coronavirus: Millions return to lockdown in Philippines
Tens of millions of people in the Philippines are back in lockdown, after doctors warned a surge in new coronavirus cases could push the healthcare system to collapse. Stay-at-home orders are now in place in Manila and four surrounding provinces on the island of Luzon for two weeks, reports the BBC. The country only […]
Putin will not attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be among the heads of state to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s upcoming funeral, his spokesperson announced Friday. Dimitry Peskov, speaking to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, said Putin is not being considered for Moscow’s representation at the event, noting that the Kremlin is waiting to learn about the protocol of […]
APC expels Yola LG Caretaker chair for insulting Buhari
The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has endorsed the expulsion of the party’s Caretaker Chairman of Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Sulaiman Adamu. A statement titled; “APC Expels Yola South LGA Caretaker Chairman, Alhaji Sulaiman Adamu,” signed by the party’s National Secretary, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, in […]
