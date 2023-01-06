News

2023: Lagos APC-PCC seeks Christians’ support for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC), Lagos State chapter, has engaged the Christian leaders in the state to sensitize them on the need for them to support the party during the 2023 general elections. The Directorate of Religion Affairs of the council, yesterday, gath-ered the members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State to explain to them the reason why they should support the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

 

