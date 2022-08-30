2023: Lagos APC, PDP bicker over new parking law

ANAYO EZUGWU reports on the verbal war between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the new Lagos State Parking Law

A s the electorate await the commencement of campaigns for the 2023 election, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State have renewed their battle of wits over the policies and programmes of the state government.

The latest verbal war is over the new Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA), with the PDP accusing the APC-led government in the state of asking residents to pay an unjustifiable exorbitant fee for parking on the setback of their private properties.

The party in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Hakeem Amode, condemned the state government for subjecting the people to another obnoxious tax regime.

The statement read in part: “Lagos State government through one of its agencies Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA) recently issued a demand notice (which surfaced on social media platforms) asking residents to pay an unjustifiable exorbitant fee for parking on the setback on their private properties.

“Our party condemns this decision in its entirety and sympathizes with the people of Lagos State over another revenue drive by the APC government in Lagos which is only aimed at filling the gold pot of the emperor of Lagos and only aimed at milking the people of the state in order to finance the individual ambition of one man who had to hold the state and its people by the jugular.

“The current economic situation occasioned by the ineptitude and ineffectiveness of the ruling party APC had continuously pushed people into poverty and had rendered a lot of business moribund thereby increasing the number of unemployed in our dear Lagos State.

“Recently, the state increased the public transport fares and waste collection rates without recourse to the fact that the state economic crunch had prevented employers from increasing the salaries of workers.

A government that is sensitive to the people’s welfare should know that the current economic situation required the government to shore up compliance in the area of revenue generation, and encourage voluntary tax payment rather than levying surviving businesses and individuals through the exorbitant parking fee which its calculation had no justification.

“We would like to also state that the APC government should run a government with a human face because the government is primarily for citizens’ welfare and capacity development which eventually helped the society to have citizens who are committed to the development of their community and the state at large.

The habit and attitude of the state government to turn every department and agency of the state into revenue generating centre shows that the APC government does not care about the welfare of the people in the state but is bent on making money from them for their individual detriment.” The PDP urged Lagosians to free the state and the people of the state from the hands of the entitled emperor and his cohorts, who are bent on impoverishing the citizen to achieve their selfish ambitions.

Making a case of its candidates in the forthcoming governorship election, Amode said: “Our party, PDP remains the strongest party with the equally spread representations in the state and we are asking the citizen of the state to belief our party PDP and our candidates, Olajide Adediran and his running mate, Funke Akindele, when choosing the government of the state at the next polls because our policies and programmes will have a human face and the people of the state wouldn’t have to wake up to the intimidation and harassment currently being practised by the current APC government.” But in a swift reaction, Lagos APC described the leaders of PDP in the state as charlatans, who must be ignored by residents.

The spokesperson of APC in the state, Seye Oladejo, in a statement, said the new law is part of the efforts of the state government to respond to the growing need for regulation of chaotic parking. He added that the state government enacted a law establishing LASPA to address the challenges.

His words: “We received with shock the unfortunate statement issued by the PDP in Lagos State, on the new parking policy in the state. The opposition party, in its attempt to curry the sentiments of the people of Lagos and in its characteristic manner, made allegations that are outlandish, embarrassing, and contemptible.

“It should be noted that in the effort of the Lagos State government to respond to the growing need for regulation of chaotic parking in the state, it enacted a law establishing the Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA).

With an estimated 1.2 million registered vehicles, about 224 vehicles per kilometre of road space and a population of over 24 million people, Lagos State surely needs a sustainable statewide parking policy to complement the renewed urban development plan and the ever-competing needs for space, especially in the city activity centres and Central Business Districts.

“According to recent statistics by the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), there are more than 13 million active vehicles plying Nigerian roads today. Out of that figure, more than two million cars are in Lagos. About 10 per cent of the cars require parking each day.

The visionary drive of the successive Lagos State governments which has seen Lagos State gradually emerging as a true 21st Century city-state, with a burgeoning economy, first-class infrastructure, and service support systems is obviously beyond the impaired contemplation of the PDP. What occurs to PDP in its renowned shortsightedness is politics and money making.

“In a most ridiculous manner, the opposition party is rather seeing an opportunity to pool wool over the eyes of the people of the state, pretending to have any altruistic interest in their wellbeing. It is easy for the discerning people of this state to see beyond the hypocritical sympathy of the PDP.

Otherwise, if the leadership of PDP had any such genuine concern for Lagosians, it should be demonstrated towards alleviating the untold hardship many people of the state are facing on the road on daily basis. “It bears repeating for the information of the general public that LASPA or any of its staffers or agents will not charge on cars parked in any compound.

However, for any car parked on the setback, such person, organization or group of persons will be charged accordingly. “A setback (for obvious reasons) is the space between your perimeter fencing and the walkway or the road, as the case may be.

Whoever claims he/she owns a setback around his/her property will have to provide official documentation from the authorised MDA in Lagos State showing the legal ownership of the said setback and the Traffic Impact Assessment (TIA) certificate of the property to the authority.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the main duty of LASPA is to regulate parking to reduce traffic gridlock caused by indiscriminate parking, reduce travel time, loss of productive man-hours and economic downtime which when multiplied by average wage rate amounts to billions of naira and reduce incessant road accidents.

These are by far noble objectives geared towards making Lagos conducive for all residents. We, therefore, enjoin Lagosians to ignore the charlatans currently running PDP in the state and team up with LASPA in achieving the objective of making our road free of gridlock.” New Telegraph recalled that the state government recently commenced the col-lection of levies for cars parked outside the perimeter fence of companies.

A setback, according to the agency, is a minimum distance from a property line to which a building must be set back from a street or road, among others. In a letter dated August 15 and sent by LASPA to Nellies, a food and snack company, the agency charged N290,000 for parking lots on setbacks.

According to the letter, the agency charged N80,000 per annum on three parking slots for off-street with N50,000 as a nonrefundable administrative processing fee. The letter read: “The Lagos State Parking Authority, established under the law to consolidate all that relating to parking and its connected purposes with powers and functions, clearly states that the Authority shall, among others, be responsible for all forms of managed parking in the state.

“In view of the above, and in line with the administration’s policy in moving Lagos state towards a 21st-century economy to align with the first pillar of THEME’S Agenda of which transportation is key, your organisation is hereby served this demand notice for the setback parking (Off-Street) in front of your premises before the commencement of enforcement action.

“Based on the inspection, we identified three (3) parking slots on your setback at the rate of N80,000 per slot per annum totalling N240,000.00 only. Also, a non-refundable Administrative/ Processing fee of N50,000 only applies based on your location totalling N290,000.00 only payable for the year 2022 to be paid into Lagos State Parking Authority account within a period of seven (7) days of receiving this letter.” In a Facebook post, the founder of Nellies, Nelly Agbogu, kicked against the payment of parking inside her office premises.

“We now pay to park in our compound in our office? I swear I’m tired! If not for the grace of God! I want to sincerely japa! Nigeria has a way of crushing your dreams,” she wrote. Agbogu later apologised after getting clarification from the agency. She wrote: “After my post, yesterday on parking, the General Manager for parking authorities through the Lagos State government came to my office today to confirm what happened.

“I wasn’t in the office, however, after a phone call, we realized that the person who brought the letter told my staff “within the premises” and to our understanding “within” includes the compound and our pavement after the fence. However, outside as the letter stated belongs to the Government (which made me post “inside” and we apologize for that).

“Now from what they explained, after the perimeter fence (between the fence and the gutter) belongs to the government and that is where we are to pay or any car seen there will be towed. I have informed them that we will tell our customers to park inside. Thank you everyone for helping us get this sorted.”

In a follow-up post on its website, LASPA said the property was charged for parking cars on the setback belonging to the government. The general manager of LASPA, Adebisi Adelabu, said the agency would not charge on cars parked in any compound.

Adelabu said: “The general public must be aware that LASPA or any of its staffers or agents will not charge on cars parked in any compound but if anyone parks on the setback, such person, organisation or group of persons will be charged accordingly.

“A setback (for obvious reasons) is the space between your perimeter fencing and the walkway or the road, as the case may be. Whoever claims he/she owns a setback around his/her property will have to provide official documentation from the Authorized MDA in Lagos State showing the legal ownership of the said setback and the Traffic Impact Assessment (TIA) certificate of the property to the authority. The general public should please be equipped with this important information going forward.

The authority frowns at such malicious statements and falsehood.” In 2021, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu established LASPA to promote parking policies in line with national transport policies by advancing knowledge, raising standards and assessment of related fees.

According to information on LASPA’s website, the parking levy is imposed on corporate organisations with on-street/setback parking lots and all car park operators – commercial and non-commercial.

And the mandate of the agency is to minimize traffic gridlocks across the state, thereby enhancing the free flow of traffic, have a structured system, regulating the price for parking as opposed to what is currently being charged, eliminate threats from touts and generate revenue for the state.

