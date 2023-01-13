2023: Lagos APC receives defectors from PDP, AA

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has flagged off its campaign for the forthcoming elections in the Lagos West II Senatorial District. The party used the occasion of the flag-off to receive into its fold members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Action Alliance (AA) in the Badagry division. Speaking at the campaign, the director general of Lagos APC Campaign Council, Senator Ganiyu Solomon, expressed pleasure over the large turnout. Solomon said: “We have gone to many places to show the stuff we are made of. We are here in Lagos West and it’s gratifying. “The election we will be having in February is when we will be electing our leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shetimma. “On the same day, we will elect our National Assembly candidates.
Related Articles
Auditor-General’s report: Senate indicts 59 MDAs
The Senate Public Accounts Committee (SPAC) has indicted 59 out of 114 Federal Government’s establishments queried by the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation. After the conclusion of part 1 of 2015 Office of Auditor-General Report, the Senate slated the report for consideration yesterday in Order paper, but later deferred the consideration till further […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
#EndSARS: Ugwuanyi pleads with police to return to duty
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State yesterday passionately appealed to men and officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to fully renew their ultimate commitment towards the provision of security of lives and property by returning to their duty posts across the state. Ugwuanyi made the appeal when he visited Senior Police Officers Mess, Agbani […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
End of banditry near – Group declares as airstrikes kill terrorist commanders
A group, Northern Youth Network (NYN) has eulogise Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) and other military forces for their sustained onslaughts against bandits and other criminal elements, maintaining that the recent airstrikes and ground operations that resulted to killing of many terrorists including the Kingpin, Dogo-Umaru, Mallam Buba Danfulani and 41 others is an indication that […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)