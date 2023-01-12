Politics

2023: Lagos APC receives defectors from PDP, AA

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has flagged off its campaign for the forthcoming elections in the Lagos West II Senatorial District.

The party used the occasion of the flag-off to receive into its fold members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Action Alliance (AA) in the Badagry division.

Speaking at the campaign, the director general of Lagos APC Campaign Council, Senator Ganiyu Solomon, expressed pleasure over the large turnout.

Solomon said: “We have gone to many places to show the stuff we are made of. We are here in Lagos West and it’s gratifying.

“The election we will be having in February is when we will be electing our leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima.

“On the same day, we will elect our National Assembly candidates. Two weeks after, we will elect our Mr Sellable, our Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat.

“Likewise, we are going to elect 40 members of the state House of Assembly. So what remains of us is to have our PVCs. I am not sure there is anybody here that has not collected his PVC but if there is; let us remind them to collect their PVCs and vote for the party.”

In his remarks, the state chairman of the party, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, while receiving defectors urged the people to use their votes as an investment for the future.

 

