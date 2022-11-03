News Top Stories

2023: Lagos APC remains unbeatable, says Tinubu

Posted on

…reunites with political base
…says party has become stronger than he left it

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday returned to his political base for the first time after winning the party’s presidential ticket in fiercely contested primaries. Tinubu was at Lagos APC secretariat on Acme Road in Ogba for the party’s caucus meeting, shelving other engagements to reunite with his political family. Activities in the area were brought to a halt, as Lagos APC leaders, Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) members and thousands of party faithful received the presidential candidate.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led all members of the State Executive Council to the meeting presided over by the Lagos APC chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi. Tinubu told the gathering that he returned to his political base to meet the Lagos APC family stronger than he left it. He said those entrusted with the administration of the party affairs after he weaned himself off the supervisory duty had not made him regret his decision to pursue his presidential ambition. Tinubu passed a vote of confidence on Sanwo- Olu and other party leaders for nurturing the APC political machinery in the State, stressing that the party remained unbeatable in Lagos. He said: “I left Lagos for Abuja, leaving the party members with Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat, leaders of the Governor’s Advisory Council and other party leaders.

“They are the ones who released me to go to Abuja to contest. “I left with many doubts and I was uncertain about what would be the fate of the party. I was constantly in touch with the Governor and his deputy. “Sometimes, I would call the party chairman and ask them if we were doing the right thing in Lagos. The reports they always gave me gave me more courage and confidence to move on with my engagement in Abuja. I thank all of our leaders for keeping the party stronger. I handed over to you an undefeated platform in Lagos. The manner with which the party affairs have been conducted shows these people have fairly managed the home base.” Tinubu recalled that his journey to secure the party’s presidential nomination in Abuja was littered with uncertainties, but said the support raised from Lagos APC leadership boosted his confidence to move on and win the primaries.

 

Our Reporters

