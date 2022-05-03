News

2023: Lagos APC rubbishes report of Ambode’s return

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

…says he’s been out of relevance for three years

 

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described a statement issued by a group, Akinwunmi Ambode Campaign Organisation that former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode would send the incumbent, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, out of office in 2023, as divisive and distasteful. The ruling party, in a statement issued by its Acting Publicity Secretary, Yesiro Karamo, said the position of the group was distasteful and unacceptable. The party added that new entrants into the APC must take caution not to unnecessarily heat up the polity with unguided utterances. Recall that Ambode, who was Lagos State governor from 2015 to 2019, in a tweet recently urged Nigerians to go get their permanent voters’ card (PVC), saying the future was now. The chairman of AMCO and former Commissioner for Energy and Mineral resources, Wale Oluwo, had in a statement, said plans had been concluded to return Ambode to the governorship position in the state. This is coming about a week after the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) reportedly endorsed Sanwo- Olu for the second term in office. The former governor’s group leader faulted GAC for endorsing Sanwo-Olu, saying the stance of GAC is not a total reflection of APC members Oluwo said: “Ambode is seriously interested in what happens in Lagos”, noting that the former governor had indicated readiness to stand by his ideals. He claimed that feasibility studies have been conducted and that their outcome showed Lagosians were not getting dividends of democracy under the present administration compared to what was obtainable during the previous administration in the state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

BUA’s ASR Africa gives N5bn grant to A’Ibom for infrastructure

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa), the pet project of BUA Plc’s Founder/ Executive Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has handed over a N5 billion grant to the Akwa Ibom State Government to improve its healthcare and social development infrastructure.   Particularly, the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative seeks to support sustainable development initiatives […]
News Top Stories

Exercise aids cognitive development of preterm

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in Switzerland said a new study indicates that training motor skills (exercise) in preterm born children helps even when they are older. The results of the new research by the University of Basel and the University Children’s Hospital Basel (UKBB), both in Switzerland, were published in the journal ‘Developmental Cognitive Neuroscience’. Children that are […]
News

Sanwo-Olu installs 18 traditional rulers in nine months

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State Government yesterday said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has installed no fewer than 18 traditional rulers in nine months just as his administration also mediated in 12 boundary disputes in the state. Speaking at the ongoing press briefing to mark the second year of Sanwo-Olu’s administration in office, the state’s Commissioner for Local Government […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica