2023: Lagos APC rubbishes report of Ambode’s return

…says he’s been out of relevance for three years

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described a statement issued by a group, Akinwunmi Ambode Campaign Organisation that former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode would send the incumbent, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, out of office in 2023, as divisive and distasteful. The ruling party, in a statement issued by its Acting Publicity Secretary, Yesiro Karamo, said the position of the group was distasteful and unacceptable. The party added that new entrants into the APC must take caution not to unnecessarily heat up the polity with unguided utterances. Recall that Ambode, who was Lagos State governor from 2015 to 2019, in a tweet recently urged Nigerians to go get their permanent voters’ card (PVC), saying the future was now. The chairman of AMCO and former Commissioner for Energy and Mineral resources, Wale Oluwo, had in a statement, said plans had been concluded to return Ambode to the governorship position in the state. This is coming about a week after the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) reportedly endorsed Sanwo- Olu for the second term in office. The former governor’s group leader faulted GAC for endorsing Sanwo-Olu, saying the stance of GAC is not a total reflection of APC members Oluwo said: “Ambode is seriously interested in what happens in Lagos”, noting that the former governor had indicated readiness to stand by his ideals. He claimed that feasibility studies have been conducted and that their outcome showed Lagosians were not getting dividends of democracy under the present administration compared to what was obtainable during the previous administration in the state.

