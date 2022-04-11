News

2023: Lagos APC spokesman, Oladejo declares for House of Reps

The Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Seye Oladejo, has declared his intention to rep- resent Mushin II Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

 

Oladejo assured his constituents of qualitative representation if he is elected to represent them in the lower chamber of the National Assembly in 2023.

 

Speaking at the declaration before thousands of APC leaders and members, market leaders, artisans, stakeholders, friends and associates, at the weekend, Oladejo said he strongly believed that he would be useful to his constituents in the Green Chamber for qualitative representation.

 

Oladejo, a one-time chairman of Mushin Local Government and former Lagos State Commissioner  for Special Duties and Inter- Governmental Relations, promised to provide and guarantee qualitative, discerning, visible and resultoriented representation for his constituency if elected as a federal lawmaker.

 

He said: “As a man, who is passionate about public service, I am inspired by the courage and achievements of all the leaders who have charted the path of development for Mushin II Federal Constituency. I have decided, like the great American President John F. Kennedy, not to continue to wait for what my constituency, state and country can do for me, but to challenge myself on what to do for my constituency, state and country

 

