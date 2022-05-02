2023: Lagos APC warns against faceless Ambode group

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the Akinwunmi Ambode Campaign Group led by one Olawale Oluwo as a faceless group.

The acting publicity secretary of the party in the state, Yesiro Karamo, in a statement said it is distasteful and unacceptable for a group purportedly committed to the party to take on the role of the opposition within the party.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to the distractive interview by a faceless group which calls itself Akinwunmi Ambode Campaign Group led by one Olawale Oluwo.

“For starters, the promoters of the group, if they are truly members of Lagos State All Progressives Congress, ought to know that the activities of clandestine groups have been banned because of their divisive tendencies.

“It is also interesting that it has taken three years after the ouster of the Ambode administration in the state for such a group to spring up and claim relevance. However, they could be pardoned because it is in the spirit of the season.

“It is worthy to recall that the Lagos state APC had earlier made it clear that the endorsement of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) for another term in office did not foreclose the ambition of any other member.

“As a democratic party, we remain committed to providing a level playing for all aspirants for various offices and ensuring internal democracy.

“While we want to welcome back our members who hitherto left our party to the progressive family, we need to caution them not to unnecessarily heat up the polity with unguided utterances.

“In their absence, the party successfully conducted congresses at the ward, local, state and national levels to fill party offices.

“The process of reconciliation is also especially in Lagos State making steady progress. Therefore, our returning members will be expected to conduct themselves in a manner acceptable under our party’s constitution, rules and guidelines.

“As a party, we remain proud of the landmark achievements of Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.

“He has not only kept faith with the kernel of his social contract with Lagosians, the THEMES agenda, he has returned the state to the path of steady progress. He has been a symbol of responsible, stable, responsive, humane and humble leadership. He has indeed delivered on the policies and the politics.”