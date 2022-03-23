News

2023: Lagos Arewa Group seeks Ganiyu Johnson’s re-election

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

Hausa Community in Oshodi/Isolo constituency 2, under the auspices of Arewa Group in Isolo, has declared support for the re-election of the lawmaker representing the constituency at the House of Representatives, Ganiyu Johnson. The group in a statement signed by Serilki Umar Nasara said Johnson is the only politician, who has promised and fulfilled his promises. He noted that the lawmaker is a true leader.

 

 

The statement reads: “Honourable Johnson is a politician who will promise his people something and he will do it and surpass the promise. “He has done so much for us since he started representing this constituency. He has constructed and rehabilitated roads for us.

 

He has built and equipped our schools and some projects are still ongoing.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Kaduna govt: Consuming looted drugs, grains might lead to death

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

Kaduna State government yesterday warned residents of the state that the grains carted away from a warehouse in the Kakuri area of the state capital have “been treated with chemical preservatives, which render them unsafe for consumption.”   A statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, also said that some […]
News

Domestic flight to resume July 8

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

•Lagos, Abuja airports to resume July 8,15 Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika has announced that Abuja and Lagos airports will resume domestic operations on July 8, 2020. The Minister made the disclosure yesterday on his verified Twitter @hadisirika, just as he disclosed that the Mallam Aminu International Airport, Kano, Port-Harcourt, Owerri and Maiduguri will resume on […]
News

CVR: INEC alerts of fake online portal

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disowned an online portal: https://register.inec-pvc.online/ with shortened URL as https://bit.ly/INEC-PvcReg2021, purportedly for voter registration. INEC National Commissioner in Charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, dissociated the Commission from the website and any activity carried out on it. Okoye stated that: “Has not accredited any agency […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica