2023: Lagos Arewa Group seeks Ganiyu Johnson’s re-election

Hausa Community in Oshodi/Isolo constituency 2, under the auspices of Arewa Group in Isolo, has declared support for the re-election of the lawmaker representing the constituency at the House of Representatives, Ganiyu Johnson. The group in a statement signed by Serilki Umar Nasara said Johnson is the only politician, who has promised and fulfilled his promises. He noted that the lawmaker is a true leader.

The statement reads: “Honourable Johnson is a politician who will promise his people something and he will do it and surpass the promise. “He has done so much for us since he started representing this constituency. He has constructed and rehabilitated roads for us.

He has built and equipped our schools and some projects are still ongoing.”

