2023: Lagos deserves better deal in Nigerian federation –Oladejo

A Federal House of Representatives aspirant in Mushin Federal Constituency 2 of Lagos State, Mr. Seye Oladejo, has said that the state deserves a better deal in the Nigerian federation. Oladejo promised to collaborate with other lawmakers in the lower chamber to ensure that the 37 Local Council Development Areas ( LCDAs) are fully recognised by the Federal Government if elected, adding that he is determined to serve the people.

Oladejo, who is the Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, said that the LCDAs are overdue to be enlisted as local governments, and stressed that it was a surprise that states that were not bringing much to the commonwealth had more local governments than Lagos. Oladejo made these comments while speaking with journalists at his official declaration for House of Representatives seat.

The politician said that he would lobby his colleagues to understand that Lagos needed a special treatment because of its contributions to the socio-economic development of the country. Oladejo, who had served as Chairman of Mushin Local government and Commissioner for Special Duties in the state, said he declared for the House of Representatives seat because he believed strongly that he would be useful to his constituents in the lower chamber.

The APC scribe promised to provide qualitative, discerning, visible and result-oriented representation for his constituency if elected. He stressed that Mushin has produced many great men and women, who have distinguished themselves at the federal and state levels by writing their names in gold in politics and governance. “Among the prominent politicians produced by Mushin is the first civilian Governor of Lagos State, the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande, who in death remains a reference point in good governance; the Second Republic Commissioner for Transport and former member of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), HRH Oba Olatunji Hamzat, who discovered, nurtured and mentored me in politics; an influential politician, the Lagos State Vice Chairman of the defunct Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), Alhaji Rafiu Ishola Solomon, whose influence reverberated across the length and breadth of Lagos State.

His son, and my leader, Senator Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon (GOS), a former Mushin Local Government Chairman, Honourable member of the House of Representatives and a two-term member of the Senate and of course a principal off i c e r, gave me my first breakthrough in government, when he appointed me as the Secretary to the Local Government with so much power, courtesy of free hand of my boss. “And of course, our own Hon. Moshood Salvador, a former member of the House of Representatives, who rose to become the chairman of a political party in the state,” he said. Oladejo added that Mushin Local Government holds a vantage position in Lagos politics as one of the four councils with two representatives in the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

He emphasised that in the last 22 years, Mushin 2 Federal Constituency was represented by Hon. Segun Damiro of blessed memory, Hon. Ganiyu Hamzat and the incumbent Hon. Bolaji Yusuf Ayinla, who is serving his second term after serving three terms as a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly. “As a man, who is passionate about public service, I am inspired by the courage and achievements of all the leaders, who have charted the path of development for Mushin 2 Federal Constituency. I have decided, like the great American President, John F. Kennedy, not to continue to wait for what my constituency, state and country can do for me, but to challenge myself on what to do for my constituency, state and country,” he said. Oladejo called on leaders, members and stakeholders of the APC within and outside Mushin to support his aspiration to be the party’s candidate in the February 25, 2023 House of Representatives elections.

