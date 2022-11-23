News

2023: Lagos market leaders meet Sanwo- Olu, pledge support for APC

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

…gov approves business grant for 100 traders in each market

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu yesterday extended his ongoing political consultation to markets and community of traders across the state. The governor met with all market leaders in Lagos under the aegis of Association of Commodity Market Women and Men of Nigeria.

The meeting was held at the Alausa residence of their President-General, Mrs. Folasade Tinubu-Ojo. It was the second time in three months Sanwo-Olu would be meeting with the market leaders. The governor was accompanied by Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, Special Adviser on Local Government and Community Affairs, Bolaji Roberts, All Progressives Congress (APC) State chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, and Director General of the APC Governorship Campaign Council, Sen. Ganiyu Solomon. Sanwo-Olu, who described marketers as “important stakeholders” in the governance of the state, said the visit was part of his wide consultation ahead of the general elections.

He noted that the interaction with traders in the informal sector was strategic in reaching outtothegrassroots The governor reassured the market leaders of his administration’s commitment to their wellbeing and asked for their full cooperation as to their support for the APC in the coming elections. He said: “Market leaders and their members are important stakeholders in the governance of Lagos. “We interact with them from time to time and consult them on issues concerning growth of our markets. “Today, wehavecomehere to thank them for the support they have continued to give our Government and to encourage them to continue to be loyal citizens of the State.

“This venue has been a strategic meetinghouse for discussion with market leaders on socio-political issues. It was from this same house that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubuleftandwassworninas theGovernor of Lagosin1999. Since then, this edifice has been the spot of convergence for all the market leadership in Lagos. The visit today is to reassure market men and women about our commitment to their well-being and toensurewehavetheirfullcooperation as to their support for the progressives party.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

SEC wins CBN’s All Financial Institutions Football tourney

Posted on Author Clement James, Calabar

The Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) has won this year’s football competition organised by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The SEC team beat the Central Bank 4-0 on penalties after both teams lost chances during regulation time. After 90 minutes of play which the Central Bank, the most ambitious during the game, struggled the […]
News

Appreciating Ibrahim’s compassionate leadership at NYSC

Posted on Author Our Reporters

One of Africa’s globally celebrated novelist and erudite scholar, Chinua Achebe spewed this timeless maxim in one of his novels; “The man of the people is not about Harvard or Cambridge degrees; but the man that speaks and understands the language of the people.” Achebe’s wisdom sparkles with a timeless relevance in leadership on the […]
News

NDIC advises victims of liquidated banks on payment

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has called on depositors of liquidated financial institutions to come forward with relevant documents to receive their entitlements. Managing Director of the Corporation, Mr Bello Hassan, reiterated the call in Abuja on Thursday at the ongoing 17th Abuja International Trade Fair. Represented by the Corporation’s spokesman, Mr Bashir Nuhu, he […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica