2023: Lagos market leaders meet Sanwo- Olu, pledge support for APC

…gov approves business grant for 100 traders in each market

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu yesterday extended his ongoing political consultation to markets and community of traders across the state. The governor met with all market leaders in Lagos under the aegis of Association of Commodity Market Women and Men of Nigeria.

The meeting was held at the Alausa residence of their President-General, Mrs. Folasade Tinubu-Ojo. It was the second time in three months Sanwo-Olu would be meeting with the market leaders. The governor was accompanied by Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, Special Adviser on Local Government and Community Affairs, Bolaji Roberts, All Progressives Congress (APC) State chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, and Director General of the APC Governorship Campaign Council, Sen. Ganiyu Solomon. Sanwo-Olu, who described marketers as “important stakeholders” in the governance of the state, said the visit was part of his wide consultation ahead of the general elections.

He noted that the interaction with traders in the informal sector was strategic in reaching outtothegrassroots The governor reassured the market leaders of his administration’s commitment to their wellbeing and asked for their full cooperation as to their support for the APC in the coming elections. He said: “Market leaders and their members are important stakeholders in the governance of Lagos. “We interact with them from time to time and consult them on issues concerning growth of our markets. “Today, wehavecomehere to thank them for the support they have continued to give our Government and to encourage them to continue to be loyal citizens of the State.

“This venue has been a strategic meetinghouse for discussion with market leaders on socio-political issues. It was from this same house that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubuleftandwassworninas theGovernor of Lagosin1999. Since then, this edifice has been the spot of convergence for all the market leadership in Lagos. The visit today is to reassure market men and women about our commitment to their well-being and toensurewehavetheirfullcooperation as to their support for the progressives party.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...