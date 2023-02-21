Politics

2023: Lagos On Lockdown As Tinubu Ends Campaign Rally

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

Lagos State is currently on lockdown as residents trooped out in their numbers to witness the last campaign rally of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

New Telegraph reports that President Muhammadu Buhari is also in Lagos for the Grand Finale of the APC Presidential Campaign rally which is currently happening at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

The crowd dressed in different customized attires started arriving at the stadium well ahead of the start time for the rally and already filled the entire stadium to welcome the Tinubu campaign train.

 

Nigerians are in anticipation to know who will emerge as the next President of Nigeria come Saturday, February 25 presidential election among the top four presidential candidates.

Aside from Tinubu running for the presidency on the platform of the APC, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is also vying for the number seat on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), while Peter Obi on the platform of the Labour Party (LP) and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Political Party (NNPP) amongst other candidates.

More details later…….

 

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

