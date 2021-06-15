News

2023: Lagos PDP reconciles groups, affirms Bode George as apex leader

.. appoints leaders’ advisory council

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State yesterday reconciled all groups and interests in its fold, stating that the opposition party is one and united across the 20 local governments in the state.

This is as the party inaugurated leaders advisory council for both its apex and local governments unit.

Speaking during its inaugural meeting yesterday in Lagos, the party leadership also affirmed its former Deputy National Chairman, Chief Olabode George as the apex leader of the party in the state.

The PDP said the time has come for the party to take over the reins of leadership in Lagos State, hence, the adoption of selfless team spirit after a successful reconciliation.

The meeting, which validly adopted George as apex leader following a motion moved by Mr Babatunde Olanrewaju and supported by Prince Alloysius Okafor, also administered oath of allegiance on members of the council.

Other members of the apex council are Chief Dapo Sarumi, Sen Kofo Bucknor Akerele, Dr. Remi Akitoye, Chief (Mrs) Aduke Maina,, Chief (Mrs) Onikepo Oshodi, Dr. Abimbola Ogunkelu Engr. Deji Doherty, Prince Muiz Dosumu, Rahmon Owokoniran, Alh Tanwa Olusi. among others.

In his acceptance speech, George stated that it was a new dawn for the party in Lagos, even as said he took time to apologise to all those he might have offended directly or indirectly, and said that he had accepted the apologies of those people who felt that they had offended him in one way or the other.

He said, “PDP is one and after today no distraction from outside the party will be tolerated. PDP doesn’t have any faction. Those who flout party’s constitution will be sanctioned. Let us rise above pettiness, disunity, lack of commitment and work as a team”

Lamenting on the state of the nation and why the 2014 National Conference should be revisited, the Atona Oodua of Yorubaland said “The electoral process must be changed. The report of 2014 confab must be revisited. The future of this country is bleak. We must devolve power from the centre to the states.

” The National Assembly must send the new technology to electronic voting to the President for his signature. We must redesign the constitution in such a way that there must be respect for everyone if we want to progress as a nation.”

While enjoining members of the council to return to their local government areas and preach the message of reconciliation to all their members, he stressed that the party would contest the forthcoming local government elections even though it was aware that the election would not be credible.

On her part, a member of the party’s National Board of Trustees, Chief Aduke Maina, said the elders had met previously to tidy up the reconciliation, adding that everyone was going to work towards the progress of the party so that the party would begin to win elections in the state.

Corroborating Maina, a former Minister of Integration in Africa, Dr. Abimbola Ogunkelu, said the party and its leadership are on the same page ahead of the 2023 elections.

On the local council polls, he said it was no longer news that former Lagos governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, controls everything in the state and has manipulated the results of elections in the state.

He said, “We will try our best in the election and I can assure you that it is not everybody that is a member of Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) that is bad. There are past members of LASIEC that have been upright. So we look forward to a credible election.”

