2023: Lagos PDP reconciles groups, constitutes advisory council

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State yesterday reconciled all groups and interests in its fold, stating that the opposition party is one and united across the 20 local governments in the state. This was as the party inaugurated leaders’ advisory councils for both its apex and local governments units. Speaking during its inaugural meeting yesterday in Lagos, the party leadership also affirmed its former Deputy National Chairman, Chief Olabode George, as the apex leader of the party in the state. The PDP said the time had come for the party to take over the reins of leadership in Lagos State, hence, the adoption of selfless team spirit after a successful reconciliation.

The meeting, which validly adopted George as apex leader, following a motion moved by Mr Babatunde Olanrewaju and supported by Prince Alloysius Okafor, also administered oath of allegiance on members of the council. Other members of the apex council were Chief Dapo Sarumi, Senator Kofo Bucknor Akerele, Dr. Remi Akitoye, Chief (Mrs) Aduke Maina, Chief (Mrs.) Onikepo Oshodi, Dr. Abimbola Ogunkelu, Engr. Deji Doherty, Prince Muiz Dosumu, Rahmon Owokoniran, Alhaji Tanwa Olusi, among others. In his acceptance speech, George said it was a new dawn for the party in Lagos, even as he said he took time to apologise to all those he might have offended directly or indirectly, and said that he had accepted the apologies of those people who felt that they had offended him in one way or the other.

He said: “PDP is one and after today, no distraction from outside the party will be tolerated. PDP doesn’t have any faction. Thosewhoflouttheparty’s constitution will be sanctioned. Let us rise above pettiness, disunity, lack of commitment and work as a team.”

Lamenting on the state of the nation and why the 2014 National Conference should be revisited, George said: “The electoral process must be changed. The report of 2014 confab must be revisited. The future of this country is bleak. We must devolve power from the centre to the states. “The National Assembly must send the new technology for electronic voting to the President for his signature. We must redesign the constitution in such a way that there must be respect for everyone if we want to progress as a nation.”

