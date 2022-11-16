News

2023: Lagos PDP support groups pledge to work for Atiku

Ahead of the 2023 general election, support groups in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State under the umbrella of the Volunteer Management Council, have pledged to deliver the state for the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar Speaking at a rally organised by the group, the council chairman, Nurudeen Olokowo, said the rally was organised to show the whole world that the Atiku family in Lagos State is massive and alive. Olokowo said: “We have shown today that our product is sellable, healthy and pragmatic. “Our product is capable of solving the numerous challenges facing our dear nation, hence the outing of today.

“The Unifier is here with us, the masses of our people are looking forward to your rescuing agenda so that life can be meaningful for them. “It is no longer news that Nigerians are in abject poverty today, we are sharply polarised along religious and ethnic lines.” “We have never been this disunited as a people in our entire national life and these are the major reasons we are all aggressively clamouring for your presidency in 2023. “Sir, never again shall we experience another hour more of APC’s misrule.

“We all look forward to having you at the helm of leadership going forward so that our people can be emancipated from the shackles and bondage of poverty.” The presidential candidate, who was represented at the rally by the governorship candidate of the party, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, promised that in 2023, he will do everything possible to win Lagos State for the party. Atiku thanked the support groups and all the members of the party for marching the All Progressives Congress (APC) in reaching out to the grassroots in the state.

 

