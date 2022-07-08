News

2023: Lagos PDP unveils Funke Akindele as Jandor’s running mate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has unveiled Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, as deputy governorship candidate of the party in the state. A high ranking member of the party, Chief Taiwo Kuye confirmed to New Telegraph that the party has announced Akindele has been chosen by the governor candidate of the party, Dr Abdul Azeez Olajide Adediran. Kuye said the actress was unveiled on Wednesday after passing the screening exercise. He said, “Yes we have chosen her as our governorship deputy candidate and she has been unveiled by the party leadership.”

The Nollywood ac-tress shrugged off stiff competition from other four contestants, who were also shortlisted for the deputy governorship candidate position. Following a tough screening exercise, Funke was chosen as the PDP deputy governorship candidate in Lagos, beating former governorship aspirant, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour. Former Senatorial candidate for Lagos East, Yeye Shobajo, another governorship aspirant, David Kolawole Vaughan known as DAKOVA, and Engr. Teslim Balogun were also shortlisted.

 

