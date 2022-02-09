News

2023: Lagosians want Sanwo-Olu re-elected – Survey

Ahead of the 2023 governorship election in Lagos State, Lagosians from all walks of life have expressed support for the second-term bid of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for continuity and completion of his laudable projects.

 

In an independent online survey carried out in all the local governments in the state, many Lagosians are in support of a second-term agenda for Sanwo-Olu, who they said has brought about the laudable transformation of the state.

 

The survey covered all the local government areas and Local Area Development Areas (LCDAs) of the  Muhamstate with a total number of 77,605 respondents.

 

A breakdown of the figures shows Alimosho – 13,000; Ajeromi/Ifelodun – 950; Kosofe – 9,535; Mushin    – 402 and Oshodi/Isolo – 1,200.

 

Others are Ojo – 1,420; Ikorodu – 725; Surulere – 1,350; Agege – 1,390; Ifako Ijaye – 1,225; Somolu – 780 and Amuwo Odofin – 1,885. Others are Lagos Mainland – 1,450; Ikeja – 12,400; Eti-Osa – 3,520; Badagry – 420; Apapa – 8,200; Lagos Island – 13,720; Epe – 2,622 and Ibeju-Lekki – 1,410.

 

