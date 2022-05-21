rotimi amaechi ameachi
News

2023: Lalong, APC delegates adopt Amaechi

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comment(0)

Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, and delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State, said nothing would interest them more than the emergence of Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi as the party’s presidential flag bearer for the 2023 general elections. In a parley with the former Minister of Transportation and Plateau State APC delegates at the Government House Jos, on Friday, Lalong, who stated that the decision to adopt Amaechi is in the best interest of the people of the State and Nigerians, also stated that all former Speakers and members of state Houses of Assembly, have agreed to support and vote for Amaechi.

He said Amaechi has all the qualities of a good leader, and would save the country from its insecurity problems as well as bring development to all parts of the country, adding that Plateau State has benefited a lot from Amaechi and its payback time. “I was very happy when I saw behind you our past security chiefs, some of the best security chiefs we have had. “I see a chain of security experts following you, because the challenge we have in Nigeria today is insecurity and I know that if you become President, with these people, there will be no insecurity in Nigeria. “I now know and have confirmed that I was right when I followed you to make the declaration.

You told me that it was going to be a thanksgiving, and I said to myself, If I go to that thanksgiving and come back, Plateau people will ask me, what were you doing there that you didn’t appeal to Amaechi to declare for President? “You declared for President, and I will tell you some of the things that you didn’t say and why Plateau people should vote for you. “You are the first Presidential aspirant to come to see us; when I invited others to come, they said they can’t come to Plateau because it would be a waste of time because Plateau people will not vote for them but will vote for Amaechi.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Revealed: How compromised ICC plans to release a trumped-up report on alleged indictment of Nigerian Military leaders.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Fresh facts have emerged on how the International Criminal Court (ICC) has perfected plans to release a report indicting some members of the military hierarchy for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the prosecution of the war against insurgency in Nigeria. According to credible sources, the ICC is planning to indict some military hierarchy […]
News

FG lists states, LGs with highest COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Federal Government on Monday released a list of 22 local government areas within 13 states that are high-burdened with COVID-19. National Incident Manager of the Presidential Task Force, Mukhtar Muhammad, spoke on Monday in Abuja at a briefing. He said affected state capitals contributed over 95 percent of new cases recorded in the […]
News

2023: APC hails suspension of petrol subsidy removal

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim ABUJA

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has praised the Federal Government’s suspension of the planned removal of subsidy on petroleum products.   In the statement yesterday by the Secretary, APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), John Akpanudoudehe, the ruling party said: “Commendably, the Federal Government took into consideration the fact that the removal of subsidy […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica