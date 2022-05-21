2023: Lalong, APC delegates adopt Amaechi

Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, and delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State, said nothing would interest them more than the emergence of Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi as the party’s presidential flag bearer for the 2023 general elections. In a parley with the former Minister of Transportation and Plateau State APC delegates at the Government House Jos, on Friday, Lalong, who stated that the decision to adopt Amaechi is in the best interest of the people of the State and Nigerians, also stated that all former Speakers and members of state Houses of Assembly, have agreed to support and vote for Amaechi.

He said Amaechi has all the qualities of a good leader, and would save the country from its insecurity problems as well as bring development to all parts of the country, adding that Plateau State has benefited a lot from Amaechi and its payback time. “I was very happy when I saw behind you our past security chiefs, some of the best security chiefs we have had. “I see a chain of security experts following you, because the challenge we have in Nigeria today is insecurity and I know that if you become President, with these people, there will be no insecurity in Nigeria. “I now know and have confirmed that I was right when I followed you to make the declaration.

You told me that it was going to be a thanksgiving, and I said to myself, If I go to that thanksgiving and come back, Plateau people will ask me, what were you doing there that you didn’t appeal to Amaechi to declare for President? “You declared for President, and I will tell you some of the things that you didn’t say and why Plateau people should vote for you. “You are the first Presidential aspirant to come to see us; when I invited others to come, they said they can’t come to Plateau because it would be a waste of time because Plateau people will not vote for them but will vote for Amaechi.

