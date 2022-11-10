2023: Lalong fit to lead APC to victory –Youth Leader

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth Leader Dayo Israel has said Plateau State Governor and the Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council Simon Lalong is fit to lead the party to victory in the 2023 election.

Israel, who spoke after completing a tour of the state as part of his nationwide youth mobilisation , said Lalong’s “exceptional performance uniquely qualifies him to lead the party’s charge in 2023, beginning with the hosting of a campaign flag-off which already promises to beat all previous records set by any political event in the country’s history.” In a statement by his Media Assistant, Esther Oyeyinka, isreal said: “My engagements with the citizens and residents of Plateau State, most especially the youths, have corroborated what we all know to be true about Governor Lalong’s credentials as a leader and politician.

“I am happy to tell all Nigerians that he is an exceptional model of the progressive brand of leadership because no single LGA in Plateau State is without visible and highly impactful developmental projects and investments initiated and completed by the Lalong-administration.”

“With such track records of excellence, his position as the leader of the campaign is not only justified but will also spur support for our party in Plateau, the entire middle belt region, and other parts of the country. “I am confident that Nigerians will choose a party led by visionary leaders like Governor Simon Lalong who has offered transformative and inclusive leadership, under which young people are empowered to fulfill their God-given potential. This is what the APC is all about, and it is a brand of leadership that Asiwaju introduced when he took office in 1999.

