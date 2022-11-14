News

2023: Lalong inspects flag-off venue, says Plateau will sustain history of producing presidents

Posted on

Plateau State Governor and Director General of APC Presidential Campaign Council Barr. Simon Lalong says Plateau State will sustain its track record of hosting National Party Conventions and Presidential campaigns that produced Nigerian Presidents.

Lalong, who inspected the Rwang Pam Township Stadium, Jos billed to host the flag-off of the APC Presidential Campaign on Tuesday said all is set for a hitch-free and colourful event.

He said already the city of Jos and Plateau State is agog as APC faithful and the citizens prepare to receive chairman of the PCC President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Governors, APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu among other leaders and members of the party across the nation.

The Director General said the Local Organising Committee led by Deputy Speaker House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Idris Wase and Deputy Governor Prof. Sonni Tyoden has done a lot of work to ensure that the campaign flag-off holds successfully.

He said: “The history is very clear and God is writing this history himself. Anybody who is declared here goes on to win the Presidential elections. We know of Abiola and Obasanjo. Asiwaju is also going the same way because we have been blessed. I am very impressed with the show of hospitality and excitement among the citizens who are ready to receive the victory of the APC.”

 

