2023: Lalong postpones inauguration of campaign team to honour deceased lawmaker

Musa Pam, Jos

Following the death of the member representing QuanPan North State Constituency at the Plateau House of Assembly, Hon. Eric Dakogol, Governor Simon Bako Lalong, the APC candidate for the Plateau South Senatorial District, has postponed the inauguration of his Campaign Council earlier scheduled to hold today (Wednesday) as a mark of respect for the late lawmaker.

Lalong, in a press statement signed and issued on Wednesday by his Director of Press Dr. Makut Simon Macham, said the postponement is to honour the late member who represents one of the state constituencies within the Plateau South Senatorial District.

The statement said the inauguration of the Campaign Council will now take place on Thursday in Shendam, the headquarters of the zone.

While commiserating with the family and constituents of the deceased who was a committed member of the APC, the governor urged members of the party to bear the inconveniences this postponement might cause.

