2023: Lalong seeks blessings from Catholic Diocese

Plateau Governor Simon Lalong at the weekend visited the Catholic Diocese of Shendam in Plateau South to seek spiritual blessings over his senatorial ambition.

The Director General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Organisation, who was received on behalf of the Bishop by Rev. Fr. Raymond Gofut, Vicar General, Catholic Diocese of Shendam held consultations with Plateau South Stakeholders Forum.

While thanking the church for praying for him Lalong said he was in the Diocese to appreciate the Bishop, priests and the entire Catholic family for always upholding and encouraging him since his emergence as the Plateau South senatorial candidate as well as his appointment as Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

He said his mission home was to thank the people and sensitize them to the 2023 election, seeking their cooperation. Gofut praised the governor for carrying the people along and always coming back to seek their blessings. House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Idris Wase, who was with Lalong, thanked the church for its support and prayers.

The governor reiterated the need to highlight the various achievements of the ruling APC. Plateau South Stakeholders Forum Chairman and Director General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) (ITF) Joseph Ari thanked Lalong and Wase for engaging with them.

