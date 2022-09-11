2023: Lalong visits Catholic Diocese of Shendam, seeks spiritual blessings

Musa Pam, Jos

Plateau State Governor and Director General of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign of the All Progressive Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 General Election, Barr. Simon Lalong has visited the Catholic Diocese of Shendam to seek spiritual blessings to help him succeed in his assignment.

Lalong, who is also the Plateau Southern Senatorial Candidate of the party, again held consultations with stakeholders from his hometown, Shendam and the entire South Senatorial District

The governor, who visited the Bishop’s Court together with the Deputy Speaker House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Idris Wase, was recieved on behalf of the Bishop by Rev. Fr. Raymond Gofut, Vicar General, Catholic Diocese of Shendam.

Lalong while thanking the Church for praying for him throughout his political journey said he was in the Diocese to appreciate the Bishop, Priests and the entire Catholic family for always upholding and encouraging him since his emergence as Senatorial Candidate as well as his appointment as Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

Vicar General of Shendam Diocese, Rev. Fr. Gofut, while welcoming the governor to the Diocese on behalf of the Bishop, said the Church appreciates the efforts of the governor in carrying the people along and always coming back to seek the blessings of God and the Church in his endeavours.

He led other Priests to pray for the governor over his recent appointment as the Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, asking God to grant him wisdom, favour and protection as he carries out the assignment.

