2023: Lamido rejects zoning, backs Tambuwal

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Ex-Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido has advised parties against zoning the 2023 presidency to any region, saying it should be a criterion for picking President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor. According to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief, what Nigeria needs is a person not encumbered by ethnic and religious loyalty as President in 2023. Lamido, who spoke when he received Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal in his Bamaina country home in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area, regretted the “worrisome upsurge of ethnicity and religious schisms” in the country. Tambuwal is one of the PDP’s presidential aspirants.

A statement by Muhammad Bello, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to Tambuwal, said Lamido advised that zoning in 2023. Lamido, who said Tambuwal is “eminently qualified to run for the highest office in the land should he choose to do so”, promised to reach out to other Nigerians in geopolitical zones to shore up support for his presidential ambition. “This does not suggest that we are beggars hungry for power.

Instead, we are worthy stakeholders with friends in many parts of the country who we can persuade to see reason with us in the realisation of the Nigerian project,” the former Foreign Affairs Minister was quoted as saying in the statement. Erstwhile Sokoto State Governor Attahiru Bafarawa, who accompanied Tambuwal on the consultative visit, praised Lamido for receiving them, He said: “You are not just a former governor but a great political mobiliser whose people still respect and follow despite the fact that you have been out of office for almost seven years now.”

 

Nigeria Embassy in France hit by passport racketeering

Posted on Author ISIOMA MADIKE

•Officials engage third party to perpetrate fraud •Applicants pay between 150 and 500 euros for passports that normally cost 90 euros •We can’t comment as matter hasn’t been reported to us –Ministry of Foreign Affairs The Nigerian Embassy in France is currently hit by passport racketeering, following applicants’ claim of underhand dealings of some of […]
Vitafoam attributes earning performance to innovation

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc has ascribed its current earnings performance, despite the inclement operating environment, to innovation and expansion.   The manufacturing firm announced a 5.2 per cent increase in total sales, 8.1 per cent drop in cost of sales while the 11.4 per cent reduction in finance was a reward for internal cost efficiency. Specifically, […]
Vigilance group hails Buhari over N13bn grant

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) has praised President Muhammadu Buhari for the approval of the sum of N13 billion for the take-off of the community policing initiative. The fund which was approved last week is meant to be spent on recruitment, training, equipment, among others which will assist in the execution of the policy. […]

