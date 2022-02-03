2023: Lamido rejects zoning, backs Tambuwal

Ex-Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido has advised parties against zoning the 2023 presidency to any region, saying it should be a criterion for picking President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor. According to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief, what Nigeria needs is a person not encumbered by ethnic and religious loyalty as President in 2023. Lamido, who spoke when he received Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal in his Bamaina country home in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area, regretted the “worrisome upsurge of ethnicity and religious schisms” in the country. Tambuwal is one of the PDP’s presidential aspirants.

A statement by Muhammad Bello, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to Tambuwal, said Lamido advised that zoning in 2023. Lamido, who said Tambuwal is “eminently qualified to run for the highest office in the land should he choose to do so”, promised to reach out to other Nigerians in geopolitical zones to shore up support for his presidential ambition. “This does not suggest that we are beggars hungry for power.

Instead, we are worthy stakeholders with friends in many parts of the country who we can persuade to see reason with us in the realisation of the Nigerian project,” the former Foreign Affairs Minister was quoted as saying in the statement. Erstwhile Sokoto State Governor Attahiru Bafarawa, who accompanied Tambuwal on the consultative visit, praised Lamido for receiving them, He said: “You are not just a former governor but a great political mobiliser whose people still respect and follow despite the fact that you have been out of office for almost seven years now.”

