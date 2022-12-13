2023: Large turnout as INEC begins PVC distribution

Onyekachi Eze Abuja Local government offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, witnessed a large turnout of people who came to collect their permanent voter’s cards (PVCs). New Telegraph was told prospective voters besieged the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) office of the Commission, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to collect their PVCs. One of them who spoke, said he spent about 30 minutes before he could be attended to. He, however, described the process as smooth. “Except for the crowd, there is not much stress. We are being attended to on first come first serve basis,” he explained It was learnt that paper was provided by the Commission where they were made to write names, “so that there will be orderliness”. Head Voter Education and Publicity, FCT INEC office, Agnes Akpe, said the Commission has put in place modalities to ease the collection by voters. Akpe, however, advised people not to wait till the last day before coming for the cards, to avoid missing the opportunity. INEC has fixed between December 12, this year and January 22, 2023, for those who registered during the continuous voter registration (CVR), those who applied for transfer as well as those who applied to replace damaged PVC, to go to its 774 local government area offices to collect their PVCs. The collection would be devolved to the 8,809 electoral wards between January 6 and 15, before it reverts to the LGA offices. Meanwhile, INEC said no life was lost in the attack that occurred at its state headquarters in Imo State and “no critical election materials were destroyed.” National Commissioner Festus Okoye, in a statement explained that the attack, the third in less than two weeks, affected the building occupied by the Election and Party Monitoring (EPM) department and one official utility vehicle (a Toyota Hilux pickup van). Okoye said the attack occurred at about 3 am on Monday, adding that the response of security and emergency services, the fire service, curtailed further damage. INEC’s offices were earlier attacked in Orlu and Oru West local government areas, on December 1 and 4 respectively

