Politics

2023: Large turnout as INEC begins PVC distribution

Posted on Author  Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Local government offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Monday, witnessed a large turnout of people who came to collect their permanent voter’s cards (PVCs).

New Telegraph was told prospective voters besieged the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) office of the Commission, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to collect their PVCs.

One of them who spoke, said he spent about 30 minutes before he could be attended to. He, however, described the process as smooth.

“Except for the crowd, there is not much stress. We are being attended to on first come first serve basis,” he explained.

 

