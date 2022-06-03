2023: Lawan Campaign Organisation not yet setup – Kalu

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has said that a recent statement which named committee members of the Ahmad Lawan Campaign Organisation, of which he was named the Director General, should be disregarded as it was not officially sanctioned.

Reacting to the announcement which was made in a release on Thursday, the former governor, in a statement he personally signed, said: “My attention has been drawn to a list of committee Chairmen of the Ahmad Lawan Campaign Organisation in which I was also mentioned as the Director General.

“The list should be disregarded as no authorisation was given to the effect of its publication.

“As the Chairman of the meeting held at my instance, it is important to notify the general public that we are not yet in the campaign proper. A committee will be inaugurated to that effect should our most preferred candidate, Senator Ahmad Lawan emerge as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I am also running for election in my senatorial district and would rather recommend a sitting governor who is not running for an election to chair the campaign team at the right time.

“Several private visitors who were not even part of the meeting were also reported to have been in attendance. Senator Betty Apiafi just as Senator Uche Ekwunife who visited on a different bipartisan matter concerning the senate was also mentioned.

“It is mischief to have included these names as part of the Ahmad Lawan Campaign Organisation.”

