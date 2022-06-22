2023: Lawan contested Yobe North primary, says Adamu

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, yesterday said Senate President Ahmad Lawan participated in Yobe North Senatorial Primary. Abdullahi spoke when he led party members to present the Ekiti State governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji, to President Muhammadu Buhari. He said he could not be responding to all speculations around issues concerning the party.

Lawan was one of the 23 APC presidential aspirants who contested on June 8. Bashir Machina had claimed to be the authentic senatorial candidate for the senatorial district. Asked how Lawan emerged senatorial candidate, Adamu said: “Don’t get yourself in the court of law. Is it that you were told of they are saying it? “I don’t have time for negativities. I don’t just have time for that. If you face me with positives, I have time for all of that. I will stand here and answer all of your questions.”

