2023: Lawan denies plan to join presidential race

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has denied media reports, alleging that he was planning to participate in the country’s presidential race come 2023.

Lawan made the denial yesterday, in a press statement, signed by the Special Adviser to the President of the Senate on Media, Ola Awoniyi. Describing the report as mischievous and a product of idle pseudo-journalists, he called on Nigerians to disregard the publication, stressing that he was rather concerned with the actualisation of the legislative agenda of the Ninth National Assembly.

The statement reads: “the attention of the office of the President of the Senate has been drawn to a rather puerile media report that the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, is making plans to run for president in 2023.

“The report was first published by the Daily Independent newspaper of Friday, 17th July, 2020 and reproduced later by the Sahara Reporters.

“It is easy to see that the report emanated from the sort of practice that drags the noble profession of journalism to the gutters as it only dresses up the lazy fantasy of its unimaginative authors as a fact.

“The report apparently has its source in beer parlour gossips and should be treated with the contempt which it and those who concocted it deserve.

“It is true that the Senate President was involved in the consultations that President Muhammadu Buhari held prior to the last emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC).

But there was nothing extra-ordinary in his involvement in such consultations, given his status as holder of one of the highest political offices in Nigeria and on the platform of the APC.

“Such is required of any concerned member of the party. It is therefore, sheer mischief for anyone to read ulterior motives to the Senate President joining hands with the President and other leaders in resolving misunderstanding in their own party.

“We will like to stress that the Senate President’s preoccupation is with advancing the agenda of the Ninth National Assembly to focus governance on the pursuit of the best interests of the Nigerian people and to support President Buhari in delivering his promises to Nigerians.”

