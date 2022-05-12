News

2023: Lawan tasks INEC on fairness, justice, equity

Senate President Ahmad Lawan yesterday urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to demonstrate fairness, justice and equity as promised. Lawan made the appeal as he adjourned legislation till June 7. According to him, the adjournment is to enable Senators to participate in the processes leading to primaries. He said: “INEC has promised fairness and we are praying for INEC to achieve that fairness, equity and justice believing that in the 2023 general election, the integrity of the exercise would not be questioned.

“Those who tried to contest when they win, we pray that they will be good winners, and for those that may not win, they should accept defeat because we believe that the process will be fair and square. “The Senate will adjourn till June 7 to enable those contesting to submit their completed nomination forms.

Of course, there are some of our colleagues here who are running for governorship in their various states and I know the exercise is starting immediately. “It is very important that they participate in the process of what affects them directly and that is the House of Assembly, governorship and presidential. “Consequently, we have to adjourn to enable us to participate fully in the activities because we are supposed to be active participants. So I wish all of us the best of luck.

 

