2023: Lawmaker, MC Oluomo seek support for Tinubu, Obasa

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the lawmaker representing Oshodi/ Isolo Constituency 2 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Jude Idimogu, has mobilised support for the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu This was just as the Lagos State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo also enjoined Nigerians to support Tinubu, a former Lagos State governor for his presidential ambition. The duo also drummed up support for the Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, for his senatorial ambition of representing Lagos West at the National Assembly in 2023. The endorsement, which was held at the premises of Ejigbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA), also afforded the lawmaker an opportunity to launch his political platform, Abundance United Movement (AUM). Idimogu said the political ambition of Tinubu should be supported across the regions in the country, stressing that he had the political sagacity to lead the country. While stressing that Tinubu was currently the most qualified person to be the President of Nigeria in 2023, the lawmaker maintained that having worked anxiously to improve the revenue of Lagos State as governor, Tinubu would replicate that at the national level to improve the nation’s economy. On the agitation of South-East people to produce the next president, the lawmaker said: “The South-East is not ready for the Presidency in 2023. My people should support Tinubu to be the next President. “If you look at Tinubu’s contributions so far in Nigeria, you will also realise that he has the capacity, structure and the network to win the election as President of this country. “Tinubu is a great achiever, even as governor of Lagos State when the local government allocations were not released; he devised a formula that made Lagos State what it is in terms of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR). He is a true democratic; recall his days as a member of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO),” he said.
