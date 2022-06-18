Politics

2023: Lawmaker seeks support for APC

A lawmaker in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Abiodun Tobun has urged Nigerians to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections. Tobun, representing Epe Constituency 1 in the assembly, said that the APC has all it takes to move the country forward despite her numerous challenges. The Chairman of the House Committee on Works and Infrastructure stated in an interview with Saturday Telegraph that Nigerians would not regret casting their votes for the standard bearer of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the President of the country in 2023.

He maintained that regardless of the criticismy against the party on issues relating to security and the economy, the party would do its best to make things better. “I want to say without any fear of contradiction that the APC has moved the nation forward. Of course, there are challenges here and there, but they are not insurmountable, we are fully prepared for the tasks ahead.

“Our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is an experaienced and thoroughbred politician, who made Lagos State the 5th largest economy in Africa as Governor and he has been guiding his successors with pieces of advice on a regular basis. He will replicate this as president. “Tinubu is in a class of his own. He has the master plan and blueprint about how to make Nigeria better. Even his greatest critics know his ability, but they are just playing politics.

They know he has the wherewithal. “I have no doubt that God will help Tinubu and help us so that hw would be our next president. He can do it and he will do it. I just want to urge Nigerians to give him a chance. God has blessed him, so he is not going there to steal money,” he said. Tobun, who has been given another opportunity to contest and represent his people from 2023, said that he would continue to do his best for the residents of Epe Constituency 1, who he said have so much trust in him. While thanking the people of the area for believing in him, the lawmaker promised not to disappoint them if he wins the 2023 election.

“I want to thank the people of Epe Constituency 1 for believing in me. I will not take their love and support for granted. They saw others there, yet they voted for me at the primary election to represent them once again. May God bless them and their children in return. “God willing, I will not stop fighting for their cause and I will do my best within my power and the resources available to me to make life better for them. “We have outlined numerous empowerment programmes and other activities for them and we pray that God will help us at the general elections so that we will unveil our new programmers ” he said, adding that all hands must be on deck to restore the lost glory of Nigeria.

 

