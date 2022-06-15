News

2023: Lawmaker sues PDP, seeks nullification of primary

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Akure Comment(0)

The Minority Leader of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Rasheed Elegbeleye, has sued the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the outcome of the party’s primary.

 

The lawmaker, through his lawyer, Mr. Jimoh Salau, alleged that the party used a doctored delegate list to conduct the primary in Akoko Northeast Local Government Area.

 

He also alleged that the national delegate that voted during the presidential primary was not elected by the party members from the constituency.

 

The suit filed yesterday before the Federal High Court in Akure has the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), state PDP Chairman Fatai Adams, the winner of the primary Olanrewaju Akintola and the National secretariat of the PDP as defendants.

 

Elegbeleye asked the court to declare null and void the results of the election and order a fresh one. He claimed the Edo and Isowopo ward delegates used for the conduct of the election were not properly elected at the congress of the party

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

CJN to judges: Don’t let technicalities override justice

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad Monday charged Nigerian Judges not to allow criminals escape justice on the platter of technicalities in the matters that may be brought before them. Justice Muhammad said that thorough justice must be done to all matters by Judges so that trust and confidence can be sustained […]
News

It’s not time to trivialise COVID-19 fight, group warns

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

With the coronavirus now reported in all the local government areas in Nigeria, an advocacy volunteer group, the South East Coronavirus Intervention Network (SCIN) has called for a broad-based approach to the fight against the pandemic.   This is also as the group warned that it was yet too dangerous to trivialise the fight against […]
News

One year of COVID-19: Nigeria’s response incoherent –Tomori

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

We should be exporter of vaccines, not lining up to buy from other countries –GMD President   The Chairman, Expert Review Committee on COVID-19, Prof. Oyewale Tomori has described Nigeria’s response to COVID-19 outbreak in the last one year as incoherent. While giving his assessment of how the country fared throughout its one year experience […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica