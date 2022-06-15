2023: Lawmaker sues PDP, seeks nullification of primary

The Minority Leader of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Rasheed Elegbeleye, has sued the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the outcome of the party’s primary.

The lawmaker, through his lawyer, Mr. Jimoh Salau, alleged that the party used a doctored delegate list to conduct the primary in Akoko Northeast Local Government Area.

He also alleged that the national delegate that voted during the presidential primary was not elected by the party members from the constituency.

The suit filed yesterday before the Federal High Court in Akure has the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), state PDP Chairman Fatai Adams, the winner of the primary Olanrewaju Akintola and the National secretariat of the PDP as defendants.

Elegbeleye asked the court to declare null and void the results of the election and order a fresh one. He claimed the Edo and Isowopo ward delegates used for the conduct of the election were not properly elected at the congress of the party

