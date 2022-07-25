News

2023: Lawyer drags APC, Tinubu  to court over Muslim-Muslim Ticket 

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja  Comment(0)

An Abuja-based lawyer, Osigwe Momoh Monday dragged the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate for the 2023 general election, Bola Tinubu  to a Federal High Court sitting  in Abuja over allegedly fielding presidential and vice president candidates of the party from the same religion  for the 2023 election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission is equally listed as a defendant in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1188/2022

The Plaintiff  is praying the court for an order of perpetual injunction restraining INEC from publishing the name of the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, for alleged violation of the Nigerian constitution.

The plaintiff submitted that the decision to pick Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, from the same religion violated the principle and the spirit of the Nigerian constitution.

The APC, Tinubu and INEC were named as 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants respectfully.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

