News

2023: Lawyer group endorses Tinubu’s presidential bid

Posted on Author Wale elegbede Comment(0)

A group of legal practitioners under the aegis of Lawyers Network for Bola Ahmed Tinubu (LANBAT) 2023, has stated it would aggressively canvass and promote the candidacy of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential standard bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The convener, Dotun Ajulo, who spoke at a briefing on Tuesday in Lagos said: “Arising from our last meeting in Osun State, we discovered that as lawyers, our place in the society wields so much influence.

Flanked by other members of the group who are also legal practitioners at the inaugural press conference, Ajulo said the sole agenda of the group ahead of the 2023 general election is to mobilise support for the former Lagos governor.

Ajulo noted that LANBAT has evaluated the major contenders in the race and came to the conclusion that Tinubu is the right person for the job.

Ajulo added that Tinubu will recruit best hands to manage the current challenges confronting the nation.

“Harnessing the enormous influence and transferring it into a national agenda to promote, integrate and achieve national goals and development via the engagement, mobilisation and conscientization of all Nigerians to vote en masse for a Nationalist, Patriotic, selfless and astute socio-political engineer in the person Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2023 is our ongoing single agenda.”

“In arriving at the choice of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we have considered and evaluated him with other major contenders for presidency and we realized that his mien, disposition and patriotism placed him above others. Based on his antecedents, which his opponents admits.

“BAT has seen it all, worked through the processes of nation building in Nigeria and know where it hurts deeply. As a city boy, he has seen both sides of leadership and governance.

“We must remind Nigerians that BAT in governance as Governor in Lagos state, the Federal allocation of Lagos State was withheld for about four years but infrastructural development never ceased, the State IGR improved and till date, the state of Lagos state economy is on a steady rise based on his templates.

“More importantly, Bola Ahmed Tinubu ran an inclusive government devoid of tribe, religion and belief, his ability to shop for good hands for effective governance is the high point of his leadership. We have no doubt that he will recruit best hands to manage the current Nigerian Challenge which he has stated severally at various for as surmountable.”

Ajulo clarified that the lawyers’ affiliation is not linked to any political party, religion or belief other than the yearning for a better Nigeria.

 

