2023: LCCI set to engage Atiku, Obi, Tinubu on economy

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has disclosed plans to engage presidential aspirants contesting the 2023 presidential election on issues bordering on Nigerian economy. In a statement made available to New Telegraph yesterday in Lagos, and signed by the chamber’s Director-General, Dr. Chinyere Almona, LCCI noted that presidential candidates from major political parties in Nigeria would be presenting their plans for private sector development in Nigeria. Almona said LCCI was non-partisan, adding that private sector operators were, however, interested in the economic agenda of the candidates and their plans to make a better Nigeria in the next dispensation.

She noted that the LCCI had hosted this series of forum successfully over the ast four political transitions in the country. According to LCCI, People’s Democratic Party’s Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will be guest of the chamber on September 13, at 9.30am. Also, Labour Party’s Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, is being expected at the Chamber on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 9.30am while All Progressives Congress’s Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s turn at the Chamber is on October 28 at 9.30am. Almona said: “The Chamber has put in motion the 2022 edition of the Private Sector Economic Forum for the 2023 Presidential election.

 

