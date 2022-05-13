News

2023: Let those waiting for my resignation have heart attacks – Emefiele

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has said those waiting for him to resign his appointment based on the President’s order should have heart attacks. Emefiele said this yesterday when asked to respond to the anxiety being expressed by Nigerians and others over President Muhammadu Buhari’s order that all his cabinet members and appointees planning to contest any political position in the 2023 general election should resign latest by May 16. Confronted by journalists for reaction to Buhari’s order after a meeting with him at the Presidential Villa yesterday, the CBN Governor said: “There is no news now, but there will be news.

You heard me, I said there is no news but there will be news.” Told that Nigerians and members of the international community were anxiously waiting for his position on the Presidential order, Emefiele said: “Let them have heart attack. Its good to have heart attack. I am having a lot of fun.”

 

Our Reporters

