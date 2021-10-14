2023: Let’s approach elections as a unit –APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/ Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee has charged members to approach the 2023 general elections as a unit. The Committee noted that it is difficult to manage a nuclear family, let alone a party as big as the APC. Speaking at the National Secretariat of APC in Abuja yesterday while inaugurating the state congresses committee, the Caretaker Committee Secretary, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe said that APC had been returned to the masses. AkpanUdoedehe also commended the Senate for passing etransmission of election results, stating that it awaits harmonization of two houses.

“Just yesterday, the Senate okayed the direct mode of primaries for nomination of candidates and also electronic transmission of results, subject to harmonization by the joint Committee of the National Assembly. Our party members can now appreciate the wisdom of the leader of our party – President Muhammadu Buhari when he pushed that the party be taken back to the grassroots. “Therefore, it behoves on us as party leaders to sustain the progress we have made and the gains we have recorded thus far.”

Inaugurating the Committee, AkpanUdoedehe said: “In the last few months, our party has carried out some very fundamental party activities of unimaginable magnitude. “The Membership Registration, Ward/LG Congresses and the upcoming State Congresses. These are monumental landmarks which the party has achieved in so short a time, under the able leadership of H.E (Hon) Mai Mala Buni.” The APC state congresses would be held this week Saturday.

Like this: Like Loading...