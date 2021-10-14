News

2023: Let’s approach elections as a unit –APC

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/ Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee has charged members to approach the 2023 general elections as a unit. The Committee noted that it is difficult to manage a nuclear family, let alone a party as big as the APC. Speaking at the National Secretariat of APC in Abuja yesterday while inaugurating the state congresses committee, the Caretaker Committee Secretary, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe said that APC had been returned to the masses. AkpanUdoedehe also commended the Senate for passing etransmission of election results, stating that it awaits harmonization of two houses.

“Just yesterday, the Senate okayed the direct mode of primaries for nomination of candidates and also electronic transmission of results, subject to harmonization by the joint Committee of the National Assembly. Our party members can now appreciate the wisdom of the leader of our party – President Muhammadu Buhari when he pushed that the party be taken back to the grassroots. “Therefore, it behoves on us as party leaders to sustain the progress we have made and the gains we have recorded thus far.”

Inaugurating the Committee, AkpanUdoedehe said: “In the last few months, our party has carried out some very fundamental party activities of unimaginable magnitude. “The Membership Registration, Ward/LG Congresses and the upcoming State Congresses. These are monumental landmarks which the party has achieved in so short a time, under the able leadership of H.E (Hon) Mai Mala Buni.” The APC state congresses would be held this week Saturday.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Unemployment: Experts advise Nigerian youths to develop technological skills

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

As unemployment continues to rise in Nigeria, youth has been advised to embrace technology as the skill of the future. Speakers at the 2021 Career Fair organised by the Citadel Global Community Church, Lagos urged the youth to invest their time and energy in developing and mastering technological skills. The speakers at the event alluded […]
News

APC to Nigerians: Take advantage of Panel to end police brutality

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on Nigerians to take advantage of the Judicial Panel of Inquiries to end SARS and police brutality. The party made the appeal in its Eid-El-Maulud messages to the Muslims. According to the party, Nigerians should support the ongoing reforms of the Federal Government. Felicitating with Muslims on the […]
News

War against indiscipline’ll curb graft, strengthen national unity – PACAC

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), has made a strong case for the re-introduction of a modified concept of the War Against Indiscipline (WAI) in the country, as part of measures to fight corruption, strengthen national unity, ethical and cultural values in society. Recall that the military regime of then […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica