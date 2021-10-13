Politics

2023: Let’s approach elections as a unit – APC

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee has charged members to approach the 2023 general elections as a unit.

The Committee noted that it is difficult to manage a nuclear family, let alone a party as big as the APC.

Speaking at the National Secretariat of APC in Abuja on Wednesday while inaugurating the State Congresses committee, the Caretaker Committee Secretary, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe said that APC had been returned to the masses.

AkpanUdoedehe also commended the Senate for passing e-transmission of election results, stating that it awaits harmonization of two houses.

“Just yesterday, the Senate okayed the direct mode of primaries for nomination of candidates and also electronic transmission of results, subject to harmonization by the joint Committee of the National Assembly. Our party members can now appreciate the wisdom of the leader of our party – President Muhammadu Buhari when he pushed that the party be taken back to the grassroots.

“Therefore, it behoves on us as party leaders to sustain the progress we have made and the gains we have recorded thus far.”

Inaugurating the Committee, AkpanUdoedehe said: “In the last few months, our party has carried out some very fundamental party activities of unimaginable magnitude.

“The Membership Registration, Ward/LG Congresses and the upcoming State Congresses. These are monumental landmarks which the party has achieved in so short a time, under the able leadership of H.E (Hon) Mai Mala Buni.”

The APC state congresses would be held this week Saturday.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Deregistration: The twists and turns

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI reports

INEC, deregistered parties take battle to Supreme Court FELIX NWANERI reports on the recent ruling by the Court of Appeal, Abuja, which nullified the deregistration of some political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over nonperformance   An epic legal battle is in the offing as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) heads […]
Politics

Sagoe-Oviebo: Lagos has made agriculture attractive

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Mrs. Oluranti Sagoe- Oviebo is the State Project Coordinator of Lagos State Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS) Project. In this interview, she speaks agriculture in Lagos State, funding and technology, among other issues. WALE ELEGBEDE reports What are the core objectives of the Agro- Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS) […]
Politics

Ambrose Alli varsity backs Obaseki’s re-election bid

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The staff and management of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Edo State, have thrown their weight behind the re-election bid of Governor Godwin Obaseki, who is the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). They noted that nothing short of victory was what the governor deserves in his re-election, which would ensure that he […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica