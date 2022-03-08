2023: Let’s dislodge APC in Lagos, new PDP chairman charges

The newly elected Lagos State chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Phillip Olabode Aivoji, has called on members of the party to work with him to dislodge the ruling party, APC, in 2023 general elections.

In a statement of appreciation issued yesterday in Lagos, Olabode Aivoji said, there should be an end to infighting, division, personal interests, and unnecessary political bickering if the PDP would be trusted with their votes by the people to govern Lagos.

The new Chairman cautioned the party members that it wouldn’t be an easy task or a tea party to dislodge the ruling APC from government through the ballot box, but by members’ cooperation and selling our party to the electorate.

“I wish to express my deep appreciation to all members of our great party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Lagos State for electing me the chairman of our great party at the state Congress which took place last Saturday, 26th and Sunday 27th February, 2022.

“It is imperative for me to acknowledge with gratitude all our leaders and teeming members of our party who have contributed immensely to my emergence as the state chairman and the success of Congress generally.

“I am extremely grateful to all the PDP members representing Lagos State in the House of Representatives for their commitment, presence and support.

“More importantly, I express my gratitude to all those who contested with me for their peaceful conduct throughout the Congress. I commend their patriotism and sportsmanship”, Aivoji stressed.

The new Chairman said his victory is for all members of the PDP and the party. “I seize this opportunity to call on everyone to let us work together for the success of our party at the 2023 General Elections.

“I see my election as state chairman as a call to duty, and an opportunity to reposition our party for the task ahead. I am fully conscious of my responsibility in our collective and unanimous demand for people- oriented government in our dear state.

“This can only be achieved with the support and cooperation of the entire members of our great party,” he said.

He appealed to all the members of the party to eschew bitterness and rancour. “We must take steps to facilitate the attainment of good governance in Lagos State in 2023 by ensuring the victory of our party at the polls.

“To achieve this, we need unity, tolerance and mutual understanding. Be rest assured of my determination to do my best possible to justify the confidence reposed in me by all and sundry,” Olabode Aivoji pleaded.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...