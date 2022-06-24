2023: Let’s shun religion, pay attention to competence, Ansar-ud-Deen tells Nigerians

As Nigerians are set to make decisions over who will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, the Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria has urged the citizens to focus on the competency of the aspirants instead of consideration of religion in the choice of the next president.

Speaking at a press conference to mark its 10th Triennial National Conference, the Islamic organization stated that the current challenges in the country go beyond sentiments about the next president. It said Nigerians need to understand that President Buhari’s successor must be an individual that understands governance and can turn around the economy to reduce unemployment and attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

The National President of Ansaru- Ud-Deen, Alhaji Abdulrafiu Sanni, said that President Buhari’s successor must have the capacity to unite everyone, irrespective of the language they may speak or religion they practice. According to him, Nigerians need to return to the era when leaders were picked without emphasis on religious affiliation if they desired the country to surmount challenges that had affected Nigeria’s ability to compete favourably with its peers globally. He said: “And I want to urge Nigerians and religious organisations to de-emphasize religion as the basis for electing a president.

What is important is for us to vote in accordance with what we believe is better for the country. “As we prepare for the 2023 election, we should all get our voter cards because this is an opportunity for us to bring in a new government. We all should open our eyes and not let money be our major concern before voting. We all should select leaders that are god-fearing and love the masses so that the situation of the country will change.

” He called for an evaluation of each candidate presented by the political parties, saying that instead of being enmeshed in religious sentiments, Nigerians should check which of them could address Nigeria’s challenges and not believe that the country’s next president should be picked solely on his faith. ” On the forthcoming conference, Sanni named the former Lagos State’s former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Adeniji Kazeem, as the chairman of the planning committee, while the keynote speaker will be the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

