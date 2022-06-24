Islam

2023: Let’s shun religion, pay attention to competence, Ansar-ud-Deen tells Nigerians

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

As Nigerians are set to make decisions over who will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, the Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria has urged the citizens to focus on the competency of the aspirants instead of consideration of religion in the choice of the next president.

Speaking at a press conference to mark its 10th Triennial National Conference, the Islamic organization stated that the current challenges in the country go beyond sentiments about the next president. It said Nigerians need to understand that President Buhari’s successor must be an individual that understands governance and can turn around the economy to reduce unemployment and attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

The National President of Ansaru- Ud-Deen, Alhaji Abdulrafiu Sanni, said that President Buhari’s successor must have the capacity to unite everyone, irrespective of the language they may speak or religion they practice. According to him, Nigerians need to return to the era when leaders were picked without emphasis on religious affiliation if they desired the country to surmount challenges that had affected Nigeria’s ability to compete favourably with its peers globally. He said: “And I want to urge Nigerians and religious organisations to de-emphasize religion as the basis for electing a president.

What is important is for us to vote in accordance with what we believe is better for the country. “As we prepare for the 2023 election, we should all get our voter cards because this is an opportunity for us to bring in a new government. We all should open our eyes and not let money be our major concern before voting. We all should select leaders that are god-fearing and love the masses so that the situation of the country will change.

” He called for an evaluation of each candidate presented by the political parties, saying that instead of being enmeshed in religious sentiments, Nigerians should check which of them could address Nigeria’s challenges and not believe that the country’s next president should be picked solely on his faith. ” On the forthcoming conference, Sanni named the former Lagos State’s former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Adeniji Kazeem, as the chairman of the planning committee, while the keynote speaker will be the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Islam

Muslim students suspend Twitter use, task others to obey authorities

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria has asked its area councils, branches, and professional fora in local governments, schools, and higher institutions across Lagos State to suspend the use of Twitter for publicity and other operations. The Amir (president) of the MSSNLagos, Miftahudeen Thanni, made this known in a press statement on Tuesday. The organisation’s […]
Islam

2022 Hajj: ‘Don’t hire ‘briefcase’ airlines for pilgrims’ airlifting’

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Independent Hajj Reporters has urged the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), to abide by its set guidelines in selecting airlines that would not abandon pilgrims before and after the 2022 Hajj operations. The organisation also called on the screening panel put in place by the commission to refer to previous benchmarks, history of performance […]
Islam

Sheikh Ahmad, Jega, Ezekwesili, seek better leadership for Nigeria

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

As Nigerians prepare for the next general elections, the Chief Missioner of Ansar-Ud-Deen Society Worldwide, Shaykh Ahmad Abdur- Rahman, the former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega and other eminent Nigerians have called for a better system that would produce the right set of leaders in the country. They likened […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica