2023: Leveraging telecom infrastructure for successful elections

As the country is vigorously preparing for another general election to usher in a new administrations, experts believe that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) can conduct seamless and successful election if it banks on telecoms infrastructure. ABOLAJI ADEBAYO writes

The growth of information and communication technology has continued to make things easier for the world, especially with the emergence of new technologies. This has helped all other sectors to develop alongside technologies. Since many people and sectors depend on ICT to grow, the sector needs to deplore the needed infrastructure for the provision of its services across all geographical areas. Though Nigeria’s level of telecoms infrastructure is still low as only about 50.3 per cent of Nigeria’s geographical areas are covered with 3G networks, the deployment of 4G further expanded the areas to be covered by the telecoms services. Though the latest 5G currently has so small coverage area, not yet beyond Lagos State, there is expectation that the expansion of the new technology would also boost telecoms infrastructure as many other sectors still leverage the infrastructure for their own growth. Many IT related companies and or those that are in dire need of IT for their own services share the infrastructure with the big companies that can afford the infrastructure.

Telecom Infrastructure

Despite the years of investments by the telecom operators, they are yet to cover the vast landscape of Nigeria with the needed infrastructure. However, the industry regulator, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), which is not oblivious of the infrastructure gap, embarked on several initiatives aimed at bridging this gap and getting more Nigerians connected. One of such initiatives is the encouragement of infrastructure sharing and co-location among operators. The regulator solidified its position on this with the release of guidelines for the operators on sharing.

Infrastructure sharing

According to industry experts, infrastructure sharing in the telecoms sector limits duplication and gears investment toward underserved areas, product innovation and improved customer service. It has also been established that infrastructure sharing enhances competition among the operators and makes the market more attractive to new players for decreased entrance barriers. Corroborating this in a report, a former Secretary-General of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), Houlin Zhao, noted that sharing network infrastructure and services had steadily become more important than ever. “More and more companies are sharing the networks in order to lower costs, maintain profit margins and focus on innovative services to meet shifting customer demands. This dynamic requires unprecedented collaboration. “Incumbent mobile network operators are increasingly working with mobile virtual network operators and enablers, tower companies, Internet companies — and a growing range of different industry and public-sector players. “The increase in telecoms infrastructure sharing has allowed for a more efficient roll-out of next-generation networks. The sharing of towers and other passive equipment also translates into the sharing of expertise and best practices,” he said. Apart from operators, other organisations are always advised to collaborate with the operators to for their own benefits.

Challenges

According to the Chief Executive Officer of MainOne, Funke Opeke, one of the major challenges confronting telecommunications in Africa and Nigeria, particularly, is the concentration of infrastructure in major cities. She said that major cities continued to receive the majority of telecoms investments while developing areas were neglected because they do not constitute a promising market. She noted that telecoms infrastructure required huge capital for its deployment. “However, these investments belie the infrastructural deficit in Nigeria. Most of the existing terrestrial fibre is centered in Lagos, Abuja and a few other cities and the major highways interconnecting them. This makes development uneven. “Furthermore, there is limited infrastructure-sharing across the market, manifesting in multiple fiber transport networks operated by different companies serving the same high-traffic areas. “Many Nigerians, particularly those in remote areas, must rely instead on other technologies such as satellite and microwave for access to mobile base stations, and these services come at a high price” she said. To address this issue, Opeke said: “It’s becoming clearer that information and communication technology (ICT) players will have to come together more to share network infrastructure and services. “Indeed, with continued erosion of profit margins, as well as average revenue per user shrinking yearonyear and encroaching freemium services, network sharing appears increasingly inevitable if African operators are going to survive.” Similarly, research conducted by the Emerging Technologies Research Unit of NCC’s Research and Development Department had established that the current infrastructure base in Nigeria was grossly inadequate in terms of capacity and quality and is not capable of catering to the anticipated industrial development. This situation is said to be forcing telecommunications operators to incur extra costs in delivering their services to Nigerians.

These costs are in turn passed to the consumers, which leads to high tariffs for telecommunications services. According to the report, the four mobile network operators, MTN, Glo, Airtel and 9mobile, jointly power over 22,000 base transceiver stations with about 44,000 generators. “In addition, the operators also have to provide security for their equipment, which has not stopped hooligans from stealing the generators or the diesel as these operators lose about two generators and over one million liters of diesel daily,” the report stated. The report noted that Nigeria had a huge infrastructure deficit, particularly with regard to power generation, Internet access, roads, and limited access to qualified human capital. The finding of this study identified the following infrastructural factors as affecting technological development in Nigeria: inadequate power supply; the public electricity power supply situation must improve urgently for Nigeria to enjoy the full benefits accruable from both wired and wireless telecommunications deployment. All these challenges, according to industry analysts, point to the need for an embrace of infrastructure sharing and co-location in the telecoms sector.

E-transmission of election results

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had said it would adopt electronic transmission of the results of the 2023 general elections to avoid any kind of fraud though the Commission said the collation of the results would still be done manually. INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Festus Okoye, had said the commission would transmit results from polling units to its result-viewing portal (IReV), as witnessed in recent off-season elections, but the Electoral Act was clear on how collation should be done.

“There is a marked difference between the transfer/transmission of results and the collation of results. Section 50(2) of the Electoral Act, 2022 gives the commission the absolute discretion to determine the mode and procedure of voting in an election and the transmission of election results. “Sections 60 and 62 of the Electoral Act govern post-election procedure and collation of election results. Section 60(1) of the Act provides that the presiding officer shall, after counting the votes at a polling unit, enter the votes scored by each candidate in a form to be prescribed by the commission.

“Section 60(5) of the Act makes it mandatory that the presiding officer shall transfer the results, including total number of accredited voters and the results of the ballot in a manner prescribed by the commission. Thereafter, the presiding officer shall after recording and announcing the results deliver the same along with election materials under security and accompanied by the candidates or their polling agents, where available to such person as may be prescribed by the commission.

“The implication of this is that the collation process of results is still essentially manual, but the collation officer must collate subject to his verification and confirmation that the number of accredited voters stated on the collated result are correct and consistent with the number of accredited voters recorded and transmitted directly from polling units,” Okoye had said. Leveraging telecom infrastructure The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, had said telecoms infrastructure was very critical to successful 2023 elections, therefore, every Nigerian in every community should join hands in protecting it for the benefit of the country. Danbatta, who was a special guest at the 6th edition of the Annual Conference of Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) in Lagos, with focus on the forthcoming election and the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, in attendance, said with the planned transmission of election data and results riding on telecoms infrastructure, there was need to ensure the fidelity of the transmission systems to enhance the credibility of such data. “If telecoms infrastructure is vandalised or damaged, it would create problem in the area of the data transmission during election; citizens will find it difficult to use their phones to seamlessly communicate and the journalists too might find it difficult in being able to access their web platforms to disseminate necessary information which members of the public require to make informed decisions at every point in time,” he said. Danbatta recalled that, over the years, the telecoms sector has continued to face destabilising situations arising from negative attitudes and actions of hostile communities; theft of diesel, batteries, and power generators from telecom base stations; digging up and cutting of fibre optic cables by construction workers; indiscriminate sealing/locking-up of Base Transceiver Station (BTS) sites by state governments, other governmental and community stakeholders; as well as other disruptive activities which must be decisively tackled. While reiterating the importance of telecommunications in all aspects of human lives, including the forthcoming election and other national activities and programmes, Danbatta said that without telecom infrastructure, it will be difficult to communicate with family and friends over long distances or conducting banking, insurance, or accessing government and other social services, including education, entertainment, and other essentials services that enhance quality of life. “This means that telecom infrastructure is important, and we must all ensure that we guard and protect those critical national infrastructural assets now, during the upcoming elections and thereafter. So, every citizen in Nigeria must take responsibility for the protection of telecom facilities for the benefits to all,” Danbatta said.

Media support

He enjoined the media to use their credible media platforms and enviable experiences to collaborate with the NCC in creating greater awareness and public enlightenment on the need to protect telecoms infrastructure. He commended the media for their contributions in the promotion of awareness of derivable benefits of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) through their online platforms.

Last line

While the country still faces the challenge of inadequate infrastructure, the NCC is appealing to the stakeholders to protect the existing ones for the benefit of the users and national development.

