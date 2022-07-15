News

2023: Lewan replaces Shettima

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

Following the nomination of Senator Kashim Shettima as vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), ex-Borno State Attorney General Kakashehu Lawan has been elected as the new candidate of the party for the 2023 Borno Central senatorial poll.

Declaring the results of the primary at the APC secretariat, Maiduguri, yesterday, the Chairman Borno Central Senatorial Primary, Alhaji Uba Amadu, said Kakashehu won the majority of votes. Ahmadu said: “The primary became necessary to fill the vacancy created by the nomination of Shettima.” Governor Babagana Zulum said the state has been a stronghold of the APC. “Let use this opportunity to sincerely express deep appreciation to the chairman and members of the Borno central senatorial primary election committee for conducting free and credible today,” the governor said.

 

Our Reporters

