2023: Like Osun, we’ll defeat Tinubu in Lagos –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed confidence that its candidate in Lagos State, Olajide Adederain, will win the March 2023 governorship election. PDP National Chairman Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, who spoke yesterday when he received the report of the PDP reconciliation committee for Osun and Lagos States, said the party’s winning streak which began in Osun State last July, would be completed in Lagos next year.

Ayu noted that PDP defeated the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Osun, his home state, and would also defeat him in Lagos, his state of residence. According to him, “We defeated the Lion of Bourdillon in Osun and we want to finish the good job in his residence in Bourdillon.

We can see that happening because we saw him shouting God bless PDP. “This is an achievement worth celebrating. Lagos is again looking very promising. “PDP will have a governor in Lagos and several positions – the Senate, House of Assembly and so many other positions and, of course, crown it with the massive victory of our presidential candidate.”

